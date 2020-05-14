Silverway 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $302.00 (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last week, Silverway has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One Silverway token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, CoinLim and Coinsbit. Silverway has a market cap of $6,608.55 and $302.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,749.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $242.51 or 0.02487358 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001751 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000326 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00640112 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002625 BTC.

About Silverway

SLV is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io. Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform.

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, BitMart and CoinLim. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

