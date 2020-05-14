Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088,949 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 452,732 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Simmons First National worth $20,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 62.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

SFNC stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $14.55. 19,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.98. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.22. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $249.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.91%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFNC. BidaskClub cut Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

In other Simmons First National news, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.37 per share, with a total value of $147,330.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,061,134.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $291,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,517,067.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,000 shares of company stock worth $475,470. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

