SingularDTV Price Hits $0.0076 on Exchanges (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, SingularDTV has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and $148,126.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, OKEx and Liqui.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.81 or 0.01989548 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00084274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00170064 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00039216 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Braziliex, Binance, ChaoEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, Liqui and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

