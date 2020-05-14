SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. SJW Group posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $115.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on SJW Group from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on SJW Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

In related news, Director Douglas R. King sold 5,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $343,715.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $44,887.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJW. FMR LLC grew its position in SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,536,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after buying an additional 26,956 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJW traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.68. 6,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.39 and a beta of 0.26. SJW Group has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $74.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 71.91%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

