Skycoin Price Reaches $0.44 on Major Exchanges (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $7.97 million and $141,878.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00004593 BTC on popular exchanges including C2CX, Iquant, Binance and ChaoEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.45 or 0.01986152 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00084385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00169446 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00039023 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net.

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, C2CX, ChaoEX, Iquant and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

