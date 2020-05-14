SmartCoin Trading Up 304% This Week (SMC)

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One SmartCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, SmartCoin has traded 304% higher against the US dollar. SmartCoin has a market capitalization of $7,862.92 and approximately $34.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00454315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011277 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003657 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003104 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005302 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000239 BTC.

About SmartCoin

SmartCoin (CRYPTO:SMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 27,130,767 coins. SmartCoin’s official website is smartcoin.cc. SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC. The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SmartCoin

SmartCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

