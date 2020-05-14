Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $49.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $51.77. The company had a trading volume of 656,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Porrini sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $449,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $2,210,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 765,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,282,907.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 591,131 shares of company stock valued at $28,298,465. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

