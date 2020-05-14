SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $196.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.64 million.

SDC stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.00. 19,313,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,133,351. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $21.10.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group cut SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00.

SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

