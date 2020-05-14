Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 1,508 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Smithfield Trust Co. cut its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.8% of Smithfield Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,813,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $220,923,577.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $474,079.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $113.92 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.16 and its 200 day moving average is $120.63. The firm has a market cap of $287.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

