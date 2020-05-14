Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 6,410 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Smithfield Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

NYSE:XOM opened at $41.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $77.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.