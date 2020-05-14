Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,507,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181,488 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.02% of Snap worth $172,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Snap by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,520,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap by 425.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 123,420 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Snap by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $1,465,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $1,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNAP. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, April 20th. Argus upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.65.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $55,422.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,644,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,110,640.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 32,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $569,060.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,385,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,142,854.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,450,304 shares of company stock worth $118,053,628 in the last 90 days.

NYSE SNAP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.93. 19,481,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,939,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Snap Inc has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

