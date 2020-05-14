Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $704.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report sales of $704.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $755.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $655.60 million. Snap-on reported sales of $951.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

In other news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNA opened at $120.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.03. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $172.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

