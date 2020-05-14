SnowGem (XSG) Hits Market Cap of $373,573.39

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $373,573.39 and $89,942.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004479 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 24,872,020 coins and its circulating supply is 24,794,928 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

