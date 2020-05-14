Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Short Interest Down 6.0% in April

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 6,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 13.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Solaredge Technologies stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.02. The stock had a trading volume of 664,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,124. Solaredge Technologies has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $143.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.07). Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $431.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $157.00 to $126.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 316,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,462,843.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $1,013,959.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,025,059.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,743. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

