Somewhat Critical News Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Share Price

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.25. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded CPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet raised CPS Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

