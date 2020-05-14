Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock Price

Headlines about II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. II-VI earned a news impact score of 1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on II-VI from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

Shares of II-VI stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,841,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,172. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.58 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.85. II-VI has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $48.68.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.66 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that II-VI will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,077,630.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 21,380 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $987,328.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,521.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,878. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

