Sony (NYSE:SNE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sony (NYSE:SNE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sony had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion.

Shares of SNE traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,318. The company has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.37. Sony has a twelve month low of $47.29 and a twelve month high of $73.86.

SNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sony in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Macquarie cut Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

