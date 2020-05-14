SounDAC (XSD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $60,704.00

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One SounDAC coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SounDAC has a total market capitalization of $59,454.33 and approximately $60,704.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SounDAC has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SounDAC

SounDAC (CRYPTO:XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. SounDAC’s official website is soundac.io.

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SounDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

