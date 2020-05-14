Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Earning Extremely Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) have been trending extremely negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Southwest Airlines earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the airline an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Southwest Airlines’ analysis:

Shares of LUV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,503,979. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

