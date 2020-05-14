S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 183,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,126,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 253,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,273,000 after buying an additional 104,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,331,000 after buying an additional 14,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.75.

SPGI stock traded up $2.09 on Thursday, hitting $296.49. 534,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,904. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $312.94. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.11 and a 200-day moving average of $272.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.