S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,785 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 1.5% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded up $5.72 on Thursday, hitting $300.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,559. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.42. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $312.94. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.75.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

