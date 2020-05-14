SparksPay 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. SparksPay has a market cap of $15,514.69 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 41.2% higher against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000098 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.