SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.36% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 36,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 28,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

RWO opened at $35.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.07. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $53.60.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

