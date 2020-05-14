SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Position Reduced by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,168 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $12,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 74,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 40,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000. TL Private Wealth grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 228,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,442. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.67.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.