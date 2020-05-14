SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XHE opened at $83.12 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1-year low of $58.23 and a 1-year high of $90.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.67.

