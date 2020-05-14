SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Corient Capital Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,724 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 2.9% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $18,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 899.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,370,000 after buying an additional 178,304 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,652,000 after acquiring an additional 146,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,626,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,936,000 after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,275,000 after purchasing an additional 76,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,496.4% during the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 66,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $285.69. 1,655,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,494. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $384.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.86 and a 200 day moving average of $338.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $1.1098 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

