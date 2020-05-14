Spectiv Hits Market Cap of $20,400.17 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Spectiv token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, YoBit and Bancor Network. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $20,400.17 and approximately $2.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectiv has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.03 or 0.01998128 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00084839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00168993 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00039719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,077,408 tokens. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Bancor Network, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

