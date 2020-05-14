Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) Reaches Market Cap of $8.79 Million

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a market capitalization of $8.79 million and $1,160.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00041877 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.25 or 0.03370195 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00054693 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00030673 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token is a token. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI. The official website for Spectre.ai Dividend Token is www.spectre.ai.

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Dividend Token

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

