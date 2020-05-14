Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,571.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $17,571.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bisq, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004895 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00015714 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009779 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.06 or 0.01704993 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000480 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000197 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

