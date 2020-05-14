Spiking Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Spiking token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. Over the last week, Spiking has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $505,744.71 and $272,789.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spiking alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00042187 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $328.85 or 0.03442661 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00055554 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030750 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Spiking Token Profile

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a token. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.