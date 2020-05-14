SpreadCoin (SPR) Achieves Market Cap of $9,702.38

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded up 54.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. One SpreadCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. SpreadCoin has a market cap of $9,702.38 and approximately $1.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SpreadCoin has traded up 54.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000138 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpreadCoin Profile

SpreadCoin (CRYPTO:SPR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 11,159,260 coins. SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin. The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SpreadCoin’s official website is www.spreadcoin.info.

Buying and Selling SpreadCoin

SpreadCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpreadCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpreadCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpreadCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

