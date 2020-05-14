SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Short Interest Up 13.5% in April

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the April 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.7 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,269,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 251,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,698,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,065,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 415,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 53,597 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWTX stock opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $43.90.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

