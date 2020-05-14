SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) PT Lowered to $33.00

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FLOW. TheStreet lowered shares of SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of SPX Flow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.75. SPX Flow has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $49.94.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SPX Flow will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPX Flow news, insider Jose Larios sold 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $37,386.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,037.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,183 shares of company stock valued at $856,736. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

