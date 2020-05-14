SRCOIN Market Cap Tops $87,849.75 (SRCOIN)

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. SRCOIN has a total market capitalization of $87,849.75 and $3.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SRCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. During the last week, SRCOIN has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.98 or 0.01996626 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00075609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00170201 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00039406 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SRCOIN’s genesis date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official website is www.srcoin.info. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN.

SRCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

