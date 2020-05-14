SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SSRM. ValuEngine lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $24.00 to $26.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.19 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 512,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,499. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 0.95.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.81 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 851,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after buying an additional 132,690 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in SSR Mining by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $4,762,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in SSR Mining by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 232,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 116,834 shares in the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

