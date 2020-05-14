Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 23,433 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 126.8% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 53,470 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 29,893 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.4% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 54.3% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 108,959 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 38,362 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 95.9% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 17,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.77.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,920,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,710,624. The company has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.09. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

