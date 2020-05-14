State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 11,416 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,416 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.17% of Juniper Networks worth $10,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,718,687 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $549,677,000 after buying an additional 252,350 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,896,802 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,538,000 after purchasing an additional 158,350 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,824,699 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,982,000 after purchasing an additional 180,026 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Juniper Networks by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,601,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,236,000 after purchasing an additional 648,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,339,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $542,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JNPR opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.29. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

JNPR has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

