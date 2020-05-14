State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 14,542 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of CenterPoint Energy worth $10,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,949,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,343,000 after buying an additional 334,218 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,628,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,750,000 after buying an additional 800,719 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,558,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,855,000 after buying an additional 1,598,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,282,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,315,000 after buying an additional 1,507,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $141,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. Lesar bought 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,285.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.16.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

