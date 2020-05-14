State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 2,708 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Graco worth $10,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 2,476.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Graco by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Graco by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selz Capital LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter worth about $7,779,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In other Graco news, insider Mark D. Eberlein sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $784,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,585.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,582.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,959 over the last 90 days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GGG opened at $43.62 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $373.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

