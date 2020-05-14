State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Henry Schein worth $10,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,823,000 after buying an additional 130,969 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,226,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,552,000 after buying an additional 119,783 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,232,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,212,000 after buying an additional 12,438 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,305,000 after buying an additional 175,859 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 363,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,237,000 after purchasing an additional 75,273 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $51.13 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average is $62.62.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barrington Research lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

