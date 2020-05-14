State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $10.22 Million Stock Holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Black Knight worth $10,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,061,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,618 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,557,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,246,000 after acquiring an additional 673,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Black Knight by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,361 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Black Knight by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,254,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,818,000 after purchasing an additional 912,060 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,512,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKI. TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A lowered Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.45.

In other Black Knight news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $13,392,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,495,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,836,470.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirk T. Larsen sold 30,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $2,224,829.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 391,716 shares of company stock worth $22,613,079 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKI opened at $72.60 on Thursday. Black Knight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 81.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.75.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

