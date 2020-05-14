State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $12.75 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Zebra Technologies worth $12,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total value of $742,914.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,718.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.47, for a total value of $820,550.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,274.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,937,079 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.88.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $223.08 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $260.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.