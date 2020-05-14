State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,055 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $10,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $25.92 on Thursday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $96.77.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.61.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

