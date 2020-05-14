State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Roku worth $10,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROKU stock opened at $117.56 on Thursday. Roku Inc has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $176.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of -133.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.02 and a 200-day moving average of $124.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $15,022,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total transaction of $1,315,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,600,236.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,372 shares of company stock valued at $31,598,711 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roku from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.95.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

