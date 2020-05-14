State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 12,547 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Trimble worth $10,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $94,412,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,592,000 after buying an additional 2,220,047 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $33,493,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Trimble by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,359,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $473,573,000 after purchasing an additional 784,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Trimble by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,603,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $150,231,000 after purchasing an additional 737,462 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $264,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,632 shares in the company, valued at $736,709.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 15,838 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $726,964.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,784.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,430. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Shares of TRMB opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.45. Trimble Inc has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $46.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.19 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

