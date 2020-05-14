State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,924 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Camden Property Trust worth $10,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $17,218,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT opened at $83.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $120.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.03 and a 200 day moving average of $102.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPT. BTIG Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

