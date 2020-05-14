State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 422 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $10,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:BIO opened at $455.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $402.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.51. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.06. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.66 and a fifty-two week high of $474.45.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 67.81%. The business had revenue of $571.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIO. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.