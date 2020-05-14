Stealth Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for about $0.0424 or 0.00000445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Stealth has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $2,997.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003201 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001079 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000591 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045704 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 35,698,144 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin.

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

