Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $4,522,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STLD stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.80. 142,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $35.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.15.

In other Steel Dynamics news, EVP Russell B. Rinn purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $131,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 231,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,663.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 42,400 shares of company stock worth $1,023,393. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

