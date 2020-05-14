Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $43.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STLD. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.15.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis acquired 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $485,832.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,305.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 42,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,393. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 21,305 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $874,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

